It's about 30,000 euros
ÖVP municipality sues former SPÖ mandatary
Too small, too bad, too expensive: the municipality of Vösendorf is suing a local electrician for 30,000 euros in damages for allegedly cheating on the castle park lighting. A juicy fact: he was once a member of parliament for the SPÖ.
In the run-up to the early election, the ÖVP in Vösendorf in the district of Mödling had already taken on Wolfgang Gratzer. Because the electrician sat on the local council for the SPÖ years ago, the accusations were always a political issue. Old proceedings were discontinued, but now there are new legal "crumbs".
Expert sees misconduct
The Kommerzialrat and his electrical engineering company were also responsible for the wiring for the lighting in the Schlosspark in front of the town hall. However, not everything is said to have been done "lege artis", i.e. according to all the rules of craftsmanship. The municipality felt it had been fleeced of at least 30,000 euros and had the work checked by an expert.
Deficiencies as early as the planning stage
In his assessment, which is also available to the "Krone", he came to a devastating conclusion. The electrical system under the park was not installed properly: "Because essential standards and regulations were already neglected in the planning phase," the letter states.
The company also failed to deliver the invoiced goods according to the invoice. Example: A measuring transformer ordered for 200 amps only had a capacity of 150 amps. Of the 460 meters of cable that were invoiced, the expert found only 430 meters. The documentation was also inadequate, which is why the municipality is now suing for damages. Today, Wednesday, the decision is to be made in the non-public part of the municipal council meeting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
