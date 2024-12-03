Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Billions diverted

Death sentence against manager for fraud remains in place

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 09:33

In Vietnam, a court has confirmed the death sentence against real estate magnate Truong My Lan for her role in a billion-dollar fraud case. According to state media reports, the Supreme People's Court in Ho Chi Minh City rejected an appeal by the manager in the country's biggest corruption case on Tuesday.

0 Kommentare

If she succeeds in paying back three quarters of the embezzled sum of almost twelve billion euros from prison, the death sentence could still be commuted to life imprisonment, the online newspaper "VnExpress" reported. No comment was initially available from Lan's lawyers.

The manager in court: 

Diverted 11.6 billion euros from a bank with accomplices
As CEO of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, Lan was found guilty of embezzlement, bribery and violating banking regulations. In the appeal trial, her lawyers pleaded for mitigating circumstances because the 68-year-old had shown remorse and paid back some of the money.

The investigators argued that this was not enough. The court based its rejection on the fact that Lan's offense had a major impact on society, the financial markets and the economy.

According to the investigators, Lan and her accomplices allegedly diverted more than 304 trillion dong (around twelve billion euros) from the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which she de facto controlled via dozens of principals. From the beginning of 2018 until October 2022, when the state rescued SCB after a run on its deposits, Lan allegedly appropriated large sums of money by brokering unlawful loans to shell companies. Dozens of other defendants in the case received sentences ranging from three years' probation to life imprisonment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf