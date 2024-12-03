Death sentence against manager for fraud remains in place

According to the investigators, Lan and her accomplices allegedly diverted more than 304 trillion dong (around twelve billion euros) from the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which she de facto controlled via dozens of principals. From the beginning of 2018 until October 2022, when the state rescued SCB after a run on its deposits, Lan allegedly appropriated large sums of money by brokering unlawful loans to shell companies. Dozens of other defendants in the case received sentences ranging from three years' probation to life imprisonment.