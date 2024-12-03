Vorteilswelt
Jolie wins with proposal

Brad Pitt must reveal explosive marriage details

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 08:15

Brad Pitt has suffered a major setback in the seemingly endless divorce battle against his ex-wife. In the battle over Angelina Jolie's sold shares in their once joint French wine estate Chateau Miraval, the court in Los Angeles granted a motion by the actress to bring explosive details of their private mud-slinging back into the limelight.

0 Kommentare

Judge Lia Martin has now ruled that Pitt must hand over all documents, records and communications between the ex-couple between September 16, 2016 - shortly before their separation - and December 31, 2018 to his ex-wife's lawyers. According to court documents, Angelina wants to prove that Brad's "physical abuse" in the marriage "began well before the incident on the private jet that led to the divorce".

Jolie should sign a "confidentiality clause"
Pitt had wanted to prevent her from going public with her allegations of domestic violence after the separation "by forcing me to sign a confidentiality agreement". This would have imposed an 8.5 million dollar fine if Jolie had spoken about "the years of abuse in the marriage".

Brangelina's vineyard in the south of France (Bild: MICHEL GANGNE /AFP/picturedesk.com)
Brangelina's vineyard in the south of France
(Bild: MICHEL GANGNE /AFP/picturedesk.com)

Jolie's lawyer Paul Murphy triumphed in a press statement that the documents contained "important evidence" that Pitt had "tried to hide for years". These would show that "Angelina and her children have been harmed by his actions".

Jolie wants to end the war of the roses
Why this point is relevant to the dispute over the vineyard: "My client never wanted it to come to this and was even the first to offer Mr. Pitt her shares. But even though Mr. Pitt had Miraval under his control throughout, he still made more demands of her!"

According to Murphy, Angelina and the children have long wanted the divorce battle to end: "Mr. Pitt should focus on healing the family instead of constantly filing lawsuits."

Angelina Jolie wants to end the war of the roses with Brad Pitt. Her lawyer claims. (Bild: picturedesk.com/XNY / Action Press)
Angelina Jolie wants to end the war of the roses with Brad Pitt. Her lawyer claims.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/XNY / Action Press)

"Irrelevant, sensationalist investigation"
Pitt's lawyers had argued in vain that the handover of private communications was an "irrelevant, sensationalist investigation into the blue" for the lawsuit.

The 60-year-old accuses Jolie of having "breached a binding oral contract" with her unarranged sale of half of the shares in Chateau Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. In his 2022 lawsuit, Pitt is demanding that Jolie rescind her sale or pay 67 million dollars in damages.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
