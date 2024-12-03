Now it’s time to move a mighty iceberg

Petersson came to Salzburg back in 2013, where he also found his Marlene (sister of Hypo Tirol volleyball player Nicolai Grabmüller). He worked at the academy until January 2021. He then moved to the ice hockey league team under Matt McIlvane. Where the coach pursued one goal over the five years. "I always want to make the best of what's available." He doesn't really like to make comparisons, but admits when asked who is the strongest: "In terms of play this year, maybe yes, but not in terms of physical size." What he likes most about the championship-winning squad: "The drive. They take a lot of responsibility for themselves and are always keen to improve. No matter whether they're 38 or 19." Then there's the team spirit and the different qualities in the team.