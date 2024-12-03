Ice Hockey Elite League
Now it’s time to move a mighty iceberg
With Färjestad, a real Swedish bomb is visiting Salzburg today in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions Hockey League. Eisbullen co-coach Daniel Petersson talks about his compatriots, their field hockey, but also about the Bulls' advantages.
There's no question about it: the Eisbullen have made a big impression in the Champions Hockey League (CHL) so far this year, moving mountains on their way to the quarter-finals with ZSC Lions, Växjö (even away from home) and in the first knockout round with the Lahti Pelicans.
In the quarter-finals, a huge iceberg awaits in the form of Färjestad from Karlstad on the shores of Lake Vänern. From the best league in Europe: "For me, that's the one in Sweden, ahead of Finland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland," says Swede Daniel Petersson, who coaches the Bulls' defenders as "co-coach" to head coach Oliver David.
The skating and the high passing quality make their game faster, so to speak, and the defense is very structured
Eisbullen-Co Daniel Petersson
A lot of work awaits them today (18, ORF Sport+). "The skating and the high passing quality, that makes their game faster, so to speak, and the defense is very structured," says the 42-year-old, describing the advantages of his compatriots' game in general. And Färjestad in particular? "It's a club with a great tradition, the organization is also very good and of course successful. To summarize: There's a lot of winning culture and tradition." The fact that the Swedes won the CHL basic round without losing any points also speaks volumes. "They are very strong and well-staffed this year, especially offensively, and certainly one of the big title contenders."
Petersson came to Salzburg back in 2013, where he also found his Marlene (sister of Hypo Tirol volleyball player Nicolai Grabmüller). He worked at the academy until January 2021. He then moved to the ice hockey league team under Matt McIlvane. Where the coach pursued one goal over the five years. "I always want to make the best of what's available." He doesn't really like to make comparisons, but admits when asked who is the strongest: "In terms of play this year, maybe yes, but not in terms of physical size." What he likes most about the championship-winning squad: "The drive. They take a lot of responsibility for themselves and are always keen to improve. No matter whether they're 38 or 19." Then there's the team spirit and the different qualities in the team.
We can always go one better when something is at stake
Thomas Raffl
Petersson also detects "a bit of Swedish field hockey: In defense, we try to play a lot with the disc. We also have certain running strengths."
The two quarter-finalists have clashed once so far. The Bulls won 4:0 away from home in the 2011 European Trophy. Ahead of tonight's clash, captain Tom Raffl emphasizes: "We can always go one better when something is at stake."
