Thousands of frustrated VW employees on warning strike

Further escalation threatens

The warning strikes last around two hours each and are to be repeated on every shift thereafter. IG Metall is thus increasing the pressure in the dispute over wage cuts, plant closures and job cuts. "We don't want this conflict - but we will continue it as long as the Executive Board only focuses on cuts and redundancies instead of prospects," said Gröger. "If necessary, this will be one of the toughest conflicts Volkswagen has ever seen."