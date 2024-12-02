Narrow home win
Revenge successful! Pöltl’s Raptors defeat Miami
The Toronto Raptors took revenge for their 111-121 away win two days earlier with a 119-116 victory over the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Sunday (local time). Jakob Pöltl, who was part of the Canadiens' starting line-up for the 100th time, completed his personal double-double in the season with 17 points and eleven rebounds. He also added three assists, two steals and a block in 36:41 minutes of action.
"We played really well in offense for three quarters and used our size advantage," said the home NBA pioneer, commenting on the outcome of the game. In the final period, the opponents upped the intensity, "but we did enough to bring the game home". Toronto was always ahead in the thrilling duel, in which the lead changed hands 18 times from 78:77 midway through the third quarter, but still had to tremble a little in the final period to secure its sixth win of the season, its fifth in front of its home crowd.
Pacers as guests
RJ Barrett scored 37 points for the Canadians. Scottie Barnes narrowly missed out on a triple-double with 23 points, ten rebounds and nine assists. On Tuesday, the Raptors will host the Indiana Pacers in the second of seven home games in a row. The upcoming opponent lost 121:136 at the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
In the league's top game, the Cleveland Cavaliers won 115-111 against the Boston Celtics after two recent defeats and maintained their position as the NBA's current number one team. Donovan Mitchell scored 20 of his 35 points in the final quarter. Darius Garland contributed 22 points. The defending champions, led by Jayson Tatum with 33 points, lost for the first time after seven wins.
The Houston Rockets won the Western Conference's top duel with the Oklahoma City Thunder 119:116. Fred VanVleet, Pöltl's former teammate in Toronto, stood out with a personal season best of 38 points. Anthony Davis (33 points, 11 rebounds) and LeBron James (27 points, 14 assists) led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-104 win over the Utah Jazz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
