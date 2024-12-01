Dramatic Colts victory in Raimann comeback

Aaron Rodgers loses with his New York Jets

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets were defeated 21-26 by the Seattle Seahawks. It was the ninth defeat in the twelfth game for the team led by the 40-year-old playmaker. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44:38 in a wild exchange of blows. It was the ninth win of the season for the Steelers and quarterback Russell Wilson, while for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow the playoffs are a distant memory after their eighth defeat.