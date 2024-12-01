American Football
Dramatic Colts victory in Raimann comeback
The Indianapolis Colts have celebrated a dramatic victory in footballer Bernhard Raimann's comeback in the battle for the NFL playoffs!
The team led by the 27-year-old offensive tackle won 25-24 at the New England Patriots on Sunday thanks to a comeback in a thrilling final phase. With their sixth win in the 13th game of the season, the Colts can continue to dream of the playoffs. Raimann had missed the last two games due to a knee injury.
Two-point attempt from the two-yard line is successful
In Foxborough, the Colts trailed 17:24 until twelve seconds before the end of the game. Then wide receiver Alec Pierce caught a touchdown from quarterback Anthony Richardson before head coach Shane Steichen made a bold decision and went for the win with a two-point attempt from the two-yard line.
Richardson made it into the end zone and led the Colts, where Raimann had a flawless performance, to victory with a total of two touchdown passes and another rushing touchdown with two interceptions. With the clock running down, Patriots kicker Joey Slye narrowly missed a 68-yard field goal attempt for the win.
Aaron Rodgers loses with his New York Jets
Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets were defeated 21-26 by the Seattle Seahawks. It was the ninth defeat in the twelfth game for the team led by the 40-year-old playmaker. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44:38 in a wild exchange of blows. It was the ninth win of the season for the Steelers and quarterback Russell Wilson, while for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow the playoffs are a distant memory after their eighth defeat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.