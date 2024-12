Departure to Hungary scheduled for next Sunday

In the women's 100m backstroke, Iris Julia Berger took over the record from Caroline Pilhatsch, who is no longer active, in 58.26 seconds. In addition to Berger, Lena Kreundl is in the red-white-red World Championship squad for the women. In addition to Bucher, Lukas Edl, Heiko Gigler, Bernhard Reitshammer, Andreas Rizek, Christopher Rothbauer and Alexander Trampitsch have been nominated for the men's team. The departure of the OSV World Championship team to Hungary is scheduled for next Sunday.