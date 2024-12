Advent in Klagenfurt: insider tips and must-dos

As a native of Klagenfurt who has been drawn to other places all her life, but who always enjoys returning to this city on Lake Wörthersee, I can say: Klagenfurt is worth living in. Klagenfurt is worth a visit. In summer anyway - the turquoise Wörthersee is pure joie de vivre, the palm trees in the old town provide a southern flair and Italian gelato is never far away. But here's what you need to know about Klagenfurt: During Advent, it transforms into a cozy nest - traditional Christmas markets, young stores and cozy cafés lure you into the center.