Seniors’ boss: “They are not the expensive old people!”
Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf, Chairwoman of the Tyrolean Seniors' Association, raises her voice for the older generation in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Numerous demands for senior citizens are at the top of her agenda.
With 23,000 members, the Tyrolean Seniors' Association (TSB) is one of the largest associations in the country. "We are not only the political voice of the 50-plus generation, but also offer our members programs and events throughout the year," emphasizes former Tyrolean State Governor Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf to the "Krone" newspaper.
These include weekly excursions, hikes, information events and even summer vacations. According to TSB Managing Director Christoph Schultes, 1,200 volunteers look after the ladies and gentlemen in the communities.
We raise our voices for our senior citizens on a wide range of issues.
Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf, TSB-Obfrau
Insisting on analogous applications to authorities
For the TSB chairwoman, political work on behalf of the 50-plus generation is particularly important: "We raise our voices for our senior citizens on a wide range of issues. For example, we insist that all applications to authorities and institutions continue to be possible in the same way, that the social districts are further strengthened and also raise our voices when people talk casually about the expensive elderly."
She calculates that the state saves more than eight billion euros through the use of senior citizens in the country - be it in childcare, in the social sector such as meals on wheels or in care.
In addition, eight billion euros of the pension contributions paid out go directly back to the state via income tax. "For the Seniors' Association, it is important that these figures are mentioned and that there is no divide between the generations," emphasized the head of the province.
It is about constructive and successful coexistence in our society, the cohesion of all age groups and senior citizens have an important place here, just like in a family, says Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf.
Further events planned
Planning for the coming year is already in full swing. The extensive range of events is to be expanded even further. "For example, the first Grandma-Grandpa-Grandchildren Days will be held next year - to emphasize the value of grandparents. Numerous sporting and cultural highlights are also being organized," concludes Managing Director Christoph Schultes.
Numerous meetings and gatherings will take place in the individual local groups between now and Christmas.
