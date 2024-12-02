Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Numerous projects

Seniors’ boss: “They are not the expensive old people!”

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 15:00

Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf, Chairwoman of the Tyrolean Seniors' Association, raises her voice for the older generation in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Numerous demands for senior citizens are at the top of her agenda.

0 Kommentare

With 23,000 members, the Tyrolean Seniors' Association (TSB) is one of the largest associations in the country. "We are not only the political voice of the 50-plus generation, but also offer our members programs and events throughout the year," emphasizes former Tyrolean State Governor Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf to the "Krone" newspaper.

These include weekly excursions, hikes, information events and even summer vacations. According to TSB Managing Director Christoph Schultes, 1,200 volunteers look after the ladies and gentlemen in the communities.

Zitat Icon

We raise our voices for our senior citizens on a wide range of issues.

Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf, TSB-Obfrau

Insisting on analogous applications to authorities
For the TSB chairwoman, political work on behalf of the 50-plus generation is particularly important: "We raise our voices for our senior citizens on a wide range of issues. For example, we insist that all applications to authorities and institutions continue to be possible in the same way, that the social districts are further strengthened and also raise our voices when people talk casually about the expensive elderly."

She calculates that the state saves more than eight billion euros through the use of senior citizens in the country - be it in childcare, in the social sector such as meals on wheels or in care.

Chairwoman Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf and Managing Director Christoph Schultes (Bild: TSB)
Chairwoman Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf and Managing Director Christoph Schultes
(Bild: TSB)

In addition, eight billion euros of the pension contributions paid out go directly back to the state via income tax. "For the Seniors' Association, it is important that these figures are mentioned and that there is no divide between the generations," emphasized the head of the province.

It is about constructive and successful coexistence in our society, the cohesion of all age groups and senior citizens have an important place here, just like in a family, says Patrizia Zoller-Frischauf.

Further events planned
Planning for the coming year is already in full swing. The extensive range of events is to be expanded even further. "For example, the first Grandma-Grandpa-Grandchildren Days will be held next year - to emphasize the value of grandparents. Numerous sporting and cultural highlights are also being organized," concludes Managing Director Christoph Schultes.

Numerous meetings and gatherings will take place in the individual local groups between now and Christmas.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Gassler
Markus Gassler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf