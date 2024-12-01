"40% more frequency"
Retail: Strong start to the Christmas season
According to initial estimates, Christmas business in Austria got off to a strong start on the first weekend of Advent. It is now hoped that there will be a "sustained upturn".
"The first weekend of Advent 2024 in Austria was characterized by a mixture of traditional Christmas magic and intensive shopping," emphasized the Austrian Retail Association (HV). "Many cities and regions reported well-attended Christmas markets, such as the Salzburg Christmas market or the Advent markets in Vienna and Linz."
Queues of people
For example, on Saturday afternoon, queues formed in front of the entrance to the "Advent Magic" at the Museum of Military History in Vienna, according to visitors. According to the HV, market visits are often combined with a stroll through shopping streets and centers.
The first Saturday in Advent is traditionally one of the most important days of the trading year. The mood makes a big difference to potential customers' willingness to spend. "Some retailers and shopping centers recorded up to 40 percent more customer traffic compared to the previous year," says HV Managing Director Rainer Will.
HV-Geschäftsführer Rainer Will
Bild: krone.tv
"Optimistic outlook for this year's Christmas business"
According to the information provided, technology, books, toys and perfumes recorded strong demand. Fashion stores were "jam-packed" and food was also in high demand. In view of the overall reluctance to spend, the sector is now hoping for a "sustained upturn" during the Advent period, according to the AGM. "We are optimistic about this year's Christmas business," said SES CEO Christoph Andexlinger.
A round call in Carinthia on Saturday had already shown that the managers of the three larger shopping centers there were very satisfied. In Klagenfurt's City Arkaden, the occupancy rate on the first Advent shopping Saturday exceeded that of the previous year by almost a fifth (18 percent). Expectations were also exceeded in Burgenland, according to the Parndorf Designer Outlet.
Collective bargaining negotiations falter, first protests
However, it is by no means all bliss in the domestic retail sector. The trade association is constantly referring to high insolvency figures and excessive costs. At the same time, the collective bargaining negotiations in the sector are stalling and the first protests have taken place. Negotiations are to continue on Tuesday.
Employee representatives recently reduced their salary increase demand in the retail sector to 3.9 percent. The employers are offering a two-year agreement with an initial 3.1 percent and half a percent above inflation one year later - but only if the relevant inflation rate is below two percent.
