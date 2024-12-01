Retail: Strong start to the Christmas season

"Optimistic outlook for this year's Christmas business"

According to the information provided, technology, books, toys and perfumes recorded strong demand. Fashion stores were "jam-packed" and food was also in high demand. In view of the overall reluctance to spend, the sector is now hoping for a "sustained upturn" during the Advent period, according to the AGM. "We are optimistic about this year's Christmas business," said SES CEO Christoph Andexlinger.