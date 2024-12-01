Vorteilswelt
Bird help arrived

Krampus run: Police protection for “crash pilots”

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 14:17

Animal rescue operation on Saturday evening in the middle of the Krampus run in Spittal an der Drau (Carinthia): An apparently crashed black-throated diver was shielded from the crowd by the police until it could be brought to safety by the alerted Vogelhilfe Kärnten. 

0 Kommentare

It is not known what the great diver had flown into. What is certain, however, is that it must have been a violent impact - as the bird also lost the tip of its beak. Injured, the bird fell to the ground and landed right next to Spittal Town Hall, in the midst of the countless Krampuslauf visitors. It may have been irritated by the wild hustle and bustle on its approach.

Animal-loving passers-by
But the "Bruchpilot" had animal-loving passers-by and police officers on his side: at around 10.30 pm, the uniformed officers finally alerted Vogelhilfe Kärnten. Michaela Dworak, who was on standby 24 hours a day, immediately set off on the rescue mission. 

"I set off immediately - in the meantime, the helpless grebe was guarded by the police officers to prevent further injuries and an escape," says the animal rescuer. "I was then allowed to drive right up to the scene despite the cordon and was able to secure the hernia pilot without any resistance."

Zitat Icon

I would like to thank the Spittal an der Drau police station for their efforts!

so Vogelretterin Michaela Dworak

Stopover in the bathtub
The magnificent diver had to spend the night without water under his legs - because he could have drowned with neurological deficits, as Dworak explains. For the time being, the "hernia pilot" is doing his rounds in the bathtub until he can be medically examined by a veterinarian who is familiar with birds. It will then be taken to a suitable body of water, from where the migratory bird can continue its journey.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
