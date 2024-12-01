Election campaign opens
“Radical change in energy policy urgently needed”
The Hausverstand list is launching the provincial election campaign for the January 2025 ballot with a clear message: "Everything that makes energy more expensive must go," demands lead candidate Géza Molnár with determination.
The Hausverstand list is entering the 2025 provincial election campaign with a strict principle on environmental policy. Energy prices are the existential issue these days - for the economy, private households and municipalities, says lead candidate Géza Molnár.
Criticism of high prices
The MP is calling for a reversal in energy policy. "The parties are all going in the wrong direction. On the one hand, many millions are flowing into wind and solar power, of which we have too much in summer and too little in winter, and the energy suppliers are making huge profits. On the other hand, we have to support entrepreneurs and households with taxpayers' money because otherwise they won't make it," Molnár denounces.
Demand for cheap electricity
The top candidate takes issue with the ruling party: "The SPÖ's poster, which says 'Affordable energy', is actually a provocation. Electricity and gas must be as cheap as possible, not just affordable." Liste Hausverstand wants to start with the state's own energy supplier.
"Burgenland-Energie belongs to us, the people of Burgenland. The mandate can only be: Get electricity to the customer as cheaply as possible without going bankrupt in the process," explains the MP.
Rethinking as a target
If it were up to Géza Molnár, a halt to the energy transition would be just as acceptable as legal intervention. The top candidate: "When it comes to care, the SPÖ declares that it should not make any profits. Why should electricity and gas be any different?"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
