The Lijnders project has failed!
Salzburg couldn't get past 1:1 in the league match in Hartberg. It's the next chapter in the Bulls' mega-crisis. Coach Pep Lijnders is still not in danger of losing his job, but the managers of the runners-up should now react. A column by "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag.
Sometimes in life you have to admit that something isn't working. The people in charge of the Bulls should come to this realization when it comes to coach Pep Lijnders.
Because after the next disappointment in Hartberg, there is nothing left to say in favor of the Dutchman. The Lijnders project has failed. There's no other way to put it. That sounds harsh, of course, but it's a fact. And mistakes with coaches, just like with players, are simply part of the soccer business.
Lijnders himself does not really seem to recognize the seriousness of the situation and feels safe in his chair, although he has already emphasized that it is ultimately about results and that these have been lacking recently. Nevertheless, he did not understand the question from the "Krone" as to whether he believed he was still the right man. "Did you see the game?" was his answer, alluding to his team's passable performance. But passable is not (or no longer) good enough at this stage.
Not for the first time, Lijnders promised the media better times afterwards: "If we can get through this together, then we'll be really strong." Slogans of perseverance. Nothing more. The 41-year-old has been given many chances to improve in recent weeks. With the exception of Feyenoord, he has not taken advantage of any.
To the Bull bosses: It's time to act!
