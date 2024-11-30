The Lijnders project has failed!

Lijnders himself does not really seem to recognize the seriousness of the situation and feels safe in his chair, although he has already emphasized that it is ultimately about results and that these have been lacking recently. Nevertheless, he did not understand the question from the "Krone" as to whether he believed he was still the right man. "Did you see the game?" was his answer, alluding to his team's passable performance. But passable is not (or no longer) good enough at this stage.