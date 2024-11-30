Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bull column

The Lijnders project has failed!

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 21:09

Salzburg couldn't get past 1:1 in the league match in Hartberg. It's the next chapter in the Bulls' mega-crisis. Coach Pep Lijnders is still not in danger of losing his job, but the managers of the runners-up should now react. A column by "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag. 

0 Kommentare

Sometimes in life you have to admit that something isn't working. The people in charge of the Bulls should come to this realization when it comes to coach Pep Lijnders.

Because after the next disappointment in Hartberg, there is nothing left to say in favor of the Dutchman. The Lijnders project has failed. There's no other way to put it. That sounds harsh, of course, but it's a fact. And mistakes with coaches, just like with players, are simply part of the soccer business.

Lijnders himself does not really seem to recognize the seriousness of the situation and feels safe in his chair, although he has already emphasized that it is ultimately about results and that these have been lacking recently. Nevertheless, he did not understand the question from the "Krone" as to whether he believed he was still the right man. "Did you see the game?" was his answer, alluding to his team's passable performance. But passable is not (or no longer) good enough at this stage.

Not for the first time, Lijnders promised the media better times afterwards: "If we can get through this together, then we'll be really strong." Slogans of perseverance. Nothing more. The 41-year-old has been given many chances to improve in recent weeks. With the exception of Feyenoord, he has not taken advantage of any.

To the Bull bosses: It's time to act!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf