Rebel advance: Iran and Russia extremely concerned

Iran sees "plan by Israel and the USA"

The Iranian and Russian leaders, who are among Assad's allies, expressed extreme concern about the latest escalation. The joint efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria must now be intensified, they said after a joint telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two states, Sergei Lavrov and Abbas Araqchi. According to Iranian state media, the latter said in the phone call that the rebel attacks were part of a "plan by the USA and Israel to destabilize the region". The Iranian chief diplomat will travel to Syria on Sunday and then to Turkey. The government in Ankara is on the side of the rebels in the Syrian civil war.