“Krone” spot landing at the airfield in Waidmannsdorf

"Incidentally, the Hanno-Prettner runway is still the only model airfield in Europe that is located in the middle of a city," says Pirold, for whom flying means everything. Born in Grafendorf, he obtained his glider license at the Friesach/Hirt airfield in 1990, followed by his powered flight license two years later. "Flying was my big dream even as a child. You never forget your first solo flight for the rest of your life."