Stabs with scissors
Newborn baby killed: Grandpa is now under investigation
Drastic turn of events in the case of a Styrian woman who allegedly stabbed, strangled and beat to death her baby boy shortly after birth: The public prosecutor's office in Leoben now has her father in its sights! Did he at least help?
The murder of baby Melek is currently shaking the country; his mother feared the consequences for the family. A similar case took place in Kapfenberg, Styria, in February 2023: a 27-year-old Styrian woman with Turkish roots gave birth to her son in her bedroom. Her partner, a footballer and Christian, whose relationship was kept secret for fear of her strict Muslim father, ignored her news and continued: "I think I was pregnant, darling."
After that, the insane act happened. According to the prosecution - the case was heard in court in June this year and she was sentenced to 20 months, four of them unconditional, by the Graz Higher Regional Court after a criminal appeal - she stabbed the little body 15 times with scissors, tied the neck with a gift ribbon and beat the delicate head. According to the expert, however, she suffered enormous blood loss and her capacity for reasoning was largely impaired.
Mother was hardly physically capable of killing child alone
The Leoben public prosecutor's office now sees new evidence in this. In this condition, she could not have been capable of such an act alone. Her conservative father was also in the next room, but claims not to have noticed anything. Doubts therefore already arose during the trial. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the grandfather of the boy who was killed for contributing to the murder, as spokesman Andreas Riedler confirms. The accused is at large.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
