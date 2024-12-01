Newborn baby killed: Grandpa is now under investigation

Mother was hardly physically capable of killing child alone

The Leoben public prosecutor's office now sees new evidence in this. In this condition, she could not have been capable of such an act alone. Her conservative father was also in the next room, but claims not to have noticed anything. Doubts therefore already arose during the trial. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the grandfather of the boy who was killed for contributing to the murder, as spokesman Andreas Riedler confirms. The accused is at large.