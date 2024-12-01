Kufstein "fighting dog"
Muzzle now imposed after two biting incidents
After the "Krone" report a few days ago, things happened quickly: a "fighting dog" from Kufstein was examined by the official veterinarian and the owner has to fulfill some conditions due to two biting incidents.
A number of insiders saw the American Bully XL as a ticking danger. After all, he had bitten a small female Yorkshire terrier to death during a walk in February and there was a biting incident in a playground at the beginning of October: the dog grabbed a girl (7), who wanted to stroke him, on the left forearm.
Initial findings: "not conspicuous"
As the "Krone" revealed, the "fighting dog" was examined by an official veterinarian after the first incident, but was assessed as "not conspicuous" with "low risk". After the second incident, almost two months passed before a new assessment was carried out. Was the authority not consistent enough here?
By describing the timeline, we want to show that the authorities acted as quickly as possible.
Stellungnahme Land Tirol
State describes the timeline
The state's public relations department wants to refute this with the chronological sequence of events: After the biting incident on October 1, a report was filed with the police on October 2, and an injury report was filed by the attending physician on October 10. "The police then set the earliest possible date for questioning the accused person (note: the owner's son)."
Interrogation was delayed
The earliest possible date for this was - for whatever reason - November 12. A notice with a 14-day deadline for the dog owner to be examined was then issued promptly. This took place on November 28, two days after the critical "Krone" report. Specifically, a muzzle and lead requirement was imposed by notice, along with mandatory completion of a dog training course.
The state sees this as an example of "swift action". Of course, two months after the second biting incident, the dog continued to run around without any restrictions.
