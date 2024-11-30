Ghost train ride in the Schloßberg like a 5D movie theater

Floating in the darkness

Deprived of sight, you float through the tunnel. Was it ten minutes or twenty? The excitement is all the greater when red eyes suddenly appear on the horizon and come ever closer. They float past the audience, but the spook is over as soon as the lights come on and the ensemble (David Valentek, Moritz Ostanek, Alexander Benke, Martin Brachvogel and Yvonne Klamant) appear in bellboy costumes.