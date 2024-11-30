Planet party principle
Ghost train ride in the Schloßberg like a 5D movie theater
Planetenparty Prinzip and Follow the Rabbit are currently offering a sensual but not at all scary journey into the interior of Graz's Schloßberg with "Geisterbahn". Further dates until January 26.
It's tempting to turn the Graz fairytale train in the Schloßbergstollen, which doesn't really have much to offer in the way of spookiness, into a ghost train. Instead of horror grimaces and scary moments, however, the Graz-based theater makers from Planetenparty Prinzip and Follow the Rabbit play with the audience's senses.
Train driver Martin Brachvogel only actually stirs up fear with his trigger warning at the beginning: anyone who is afraid of the dark or claustrophobic still has sixty seconds to get off the train. But everyone remains seated in the small, uncomfortable carriages and the train chugs off into absolute darkness.
Floating in the darkness
Deprived of sight, you float through the tunnel. Was it ten minutes or twenty? The excitement is all the greater when red eyes suddenly appear on the horizon and come ever closer. They float past the audience, but the spook is over as soon as the lights come on and the ensemble (David Valentek, Moritz Ostanek, Alexander Benke, Martin Brachvogel and Yvonne Klamant) appear in bellboy costumes.
The actors recount anecdotes, appear as moving images in the niches of the tunnels and make points of light dance across the walls: These are magical moments that are only made more exciting by a cocktail of smells. In terms of content, the ride only hints at it, but it's worth getting on board.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.