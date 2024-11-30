Serbs responsible?
Explosion in Kosovo: Prime Minister speaks of “terror”
An explosion in Kosovo on Friday evening damaged a canal that supplies water to two of the country's coal-fired power plants. Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke of "terror" and accused Serbian gangs of the attack.
Kurti spoke to journalists of a "criminal and terrorist attack" on the country's basic infrastructure.
The attack had been carried out professionally and Serbian-led gangs were suspected of being behind the crime. However, Kurti has not yet been able to provide any evidence of this.
Threat of power cuts
In the evening, the explosion near the town of Zubin Potok in the north of Kosovo damaged a water channel that feeds the cooling systems of two coal-fired power plants. There is therefore a risk of power cuts. The canal also supplies drinking water for the capital Pristina, among others.
Faruk Mujka, the head of the responsible water authority, said that an explosive device had been thrown into the canal and damaged the wall of a bridge. The canal runs from Serbian-dominated northern Kosovo to Pristina. Pictures published in local media showed water flowing out of the canal.
US embassy: "Monitoring the situation very closely"
The EU ambassador to Kosovo, Aivo Orav, condemned the act. The US embassy in Pristina spoke on social media of an "attack on critical infrastructure in Kosovo". "We are monitoring the situation very closely (...) and have pledged our full support to the government of Kosovo to ensure that those responsible for this criminal attack are identified and brought to justice."
There has been an increase in violent incidents in northern Kosovo recently. At the beginning of the week, attackers threw hand grenades at a municipal building and a police station. In response, the executive announced increased security measures. However, it is not clear whether the incidents are connected to the explosion.
Ongoing dispute between Kosovo and Serbia
There is a recurring dispute between Kosovo and its neighbor Serbia. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. This is recognized neither by the government in Belgrade nor by the Serbian minority in Kosovo. Over 90 percent of the population of Kosovo are ethnic Albanians. However, the Serbs make up the majority in the north of the country. Attacks repeatedly cause tensions between the neighbors. Both want to join the EU.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
