Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

But criticism of VdB

Hahn puts FPÖ election victory into perspective: “72% tick differently”

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 08:36

Outgoing EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn has indirectly criticized Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The ÖVP politician would have liked FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl to have been given the task of forming the government.

0 Kommentare

When asked whether it had been a mistake not to give Kickl the task of forming the government, Hahn said in an interview with ORF radio: "From a European, international perspective, I would have liked Mr. Kickl to have had the opportunity to try it out, but then everyone would have seen: It didn't work."

Ultimately, the ÖVP politician said, it was important to send the following message to Europe: "Yes, the FPÖ is number one after the National Council elections, but they only have 28 percent and 72 percent tick differently."

However, he did not want to give the Federal President a recommendation, Hahn emphasized in the interview, excerpts of which were broadcast on Ö1-Morgenjournal on Saturday.

Hahn also wants to "give a three-party coalition a chance"
Hahn was cautious about the chances of success of the emerging three-party coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. "That now depends on the quality of how they come together, what the program is. To be honest, everyone should be given a chance here," he said when asked whether this coalition could last five years.

Saturday is Hahn's last working day after 15 years as Austrian EU Commissioner. On December 1, Hahn's party colleague, former Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, will take up his post as EU Commissioner for Migration in Brussels.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf