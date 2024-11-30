But criticism of VdB
Hahn puts FPÖ election victory into perspective: “72% tick differently”
Outgoing EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn has indirectly criticized Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The ÖVP politician would have liked FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl to have been given the task of forming the government.
When asked whether it had been a mistake not to give Kickl the task of forming the government, Hahn said in an interview with ORF radio: "From a European, international perspective, I would have liked Mr. Kickl to have had the opportunity to try it out, but then everyone would have seen: It didn't work."
Ultimately, the ÖVP politician said, it was important to send the following message to Europe: "Yes, the FPÖ is number one after the National Council elections, but they only have 28 percent and 72 percent tick differently."
However, he did not want to give the Federal President a recommendation, Hahn emphasized in the interview, excerpts of which were broadcast on Ö1-Morgenjournal on Saturday.
Hahn also wants to "give a three-party coalition a chance"
Hahn was cautious about the chances of success of the emerging three-party coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. "That now depends on the quality of how they come together, what the program is. To be honest, everyone should be given a chance here," he said when asked whether this coalition could last five years.
Saturday is Hahn's last working day after 15 years as Austrian EU Commissioner. On December 1, Hahn's party colleague, former Finance Minister Magnus Brunner, will take up his post as EU Commissioner for Migration in Brussels.
