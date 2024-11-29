Romania: A case of concern on Europe’s eastern flank

A polarization of society

Georgescu also owes his popularity to the frustration of many Romanians. Support for Ukraine is perceived as non-transparent in parts of the population, while economic concerns and increasing populism on platforms such as TikTok are fuelling mistrust of established parties. At the same time, the liberal candidate Elena Lasconi is finding it difficult to win over traditional voters in rural regions - especially those who are skeptical of a woman in the highest office of the state. The upcoming run-off elections on December 8 will not only decide Romania's political future, but also stability on Europe's eastern flank. Tomorrow, the country will elect a new parliament. An unreliable Romania could weaken the unity of NATO and the EU - and would be an unexpected triumph for the Kremlin.