Skeleton racer

Difficult transition to “Formula 2” awaits

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 12:00

Skeleton racer Sarah Baumgartner is switching to the European Cup this year. The 17-year-old has great respect for the duels with the adults. However, she will not be competing in many races this winter.

The leap from juniors to adults is a big one for many athletes. Also for skeleton racer Sarah Baumgartner. The 17-year-old is competing in the European Cup for the first time this season, the "Formula 2", as she calls it. That's why her expectations are very subdued: "I'll see how it goes. These are the big names, I'll be looking up to them and can learn a lot." She can compete for the first time at the weekend in Winterberg (Germany). She completed her preparation for this in Bludenz. "It was good to be back on the sled again. Now I feel fit."

The switch from athletics, where she practises pole vaulting all summer, to the ice was no problem for the SSM student. "It's something new again, of course, but I've already got used to the sled again." However, she won't need it often for racing. Only the competitions in Winterberg, Bludenz and Lillehammer are planned. On the one hand, the Salzburg native also has to concentrate on school, and on the other, she wants to slowly work her way up to the European Cup. "I'm taking my time," emphasizes Baumgartner, who is deliberately skipping Sigulda (Italy) because the track there is one of the more difficult ones.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
