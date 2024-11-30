Difficult transition to “Formula 2” awaits

The switch from athletics, where she practises pole vaulting all summer, to the ice was no problem for the SSM student. "It's something new again, of course, but I've already got used to the sled again." However, she won't need it often for racing. Only the competitions in Winterberg, Bludenz and Lillehammer are planned. On the one hand, the Salzburg native also has to concentrate on school, and on the other, she wants to slowly work her way up to the European Cup. "I'm taking my time," emphasizes Baumgartner, who is deliberately skipping Sigulda (Italy) because the track there is one of the more difficult ones.