Experience on the big stage

In perfect conditions, Austria's luge aces start the new World Cup season in Lillehammer on Saturday. Noah Kallan is also taking part, but only to gain experience. He was allowed to compete in the qualification on Friday (seventh place), but not in the World Cup team, which is limited to four starters. "I don't have a chance this time, but I'm still using it as training and to gain new impressions," says the man from Eben. In any case, the conditions in Norway are great: "It's already cold and the track is very fast, most of the athletes are already half a second under the track record in training."