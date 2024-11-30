Political debate about the cross
Competition in coalition: who holds tradition higher?
Christian values are important to many people, especially during the Advent season. In politics, the parties therefore like to present themselves as guardians of the faith tradition - once again it's about the cross in the classroom.
When St. Martin has to make way for the "moon bear" in kindergartens and crosses should be virtually "invisible" in hospital patient rooms, this shakes the foundations of the Christian West - at least between Enns and Leitha, and for the Freedom Party.
FPÖ against the banishment of traditions
The Blue Party is now countering: "We are putting our traditions back in a positive light. Because our Christian roots unite us," says regional party secretary Alexander Murlasits, setting out the FPÖ line. And party managing director Andreas Arthur Spanring makes it clear: "We will not allow these traditions to be increasingly banned from the public sphere."
Christmas carols and the crucifix
The FPÖ in Lower Austria is now launching two initiatives to this end: Firstly, it has compiled local Christmas carols in a booklet, and secondly, it wants to stipulate in Lower Austria's compulsory school law that a crucifix must hang in every school class.
We advocate the Christian values that underpin our society like no other party. That is why Christian symbolism in public spaces is a major concern for us.
Matthias Zauner, Landesgeschäftsführer der ÖVP
Bild: VPNÖ
ÖVP reacts with a huff
The latter irritates the coalition partner. "This was not agreed with us. It therefore seems reasonable to assume that this is just a political show," grumbles ÖVP manager Matthias Zauner. However, he hastens to assure that "this idea is already being examined anyway".
"Don't hide your Christian roots!"
And Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner took up the cudgels for the cross during the illumination of the Christmas tree in the government district, which incidentally comes from Altendorf in the district of Neunkirchen this time: "The cross is and will remain in our schools, kindergartens and hospitals. Because we don't hide our Christian roots."
Why the wooden crosses in the clinics are being replaced by barely visible glass ones, however, remains unexplained . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.