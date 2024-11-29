After podcast exit
Gottschalk: “Don’t think about giving up!”
The news that Thomas Gottschalk is putting his "Supernasen" podcast with Mike Krüger on ice has made a lot of headlines this week. Now the entertainer has come out with clear words about the end on Instagram. He is "fed up".
After a comment about pop singer Maite Kelly's curves caused quite a stir, Gottschalk announced that he would no longer be recording his podcast "Die Supernasen". The last episode will be broadcast on RTL+ on December 17, RTL also confirmed shortly afterwards.
Gottschalk is "fed up"
The former "Wetten, dass...?" presenter has now spoken out again on Instagram about his podcast exit. "Yes, it's true, I'm also saying goodbye as a podcaster at the end of the year," he explained.
And Gottschalk also wanted to explain the reasons for this decision once again. "I'm tired of constantly being interpreted by people who want to damage me publicly and being misunderstood by those who simply don't want to understand me," he continued.
However, the 74-year-old does not want his retirement to be seen as him giving in. "But there is a difference between 'giving up' and 'being fed up'. I'm not thinking of giving up and will continue to say what I think loudly and clearly (without claiming to be right), but I really am 'fed up', even though a lot goes into my tines."
Thanks to Mike Krüger
Finally, he thanks his podcast partner: "Thanks to my friend Mike Krüger, who I got closer to in our 'Supernasen' podcast than in our films, but we've also grown older and more mature together."
He also sends his thanks "to all the apostles who have followed us through these turbulent times", Gottschalk concludes with a wink.
Fuss over comments about Maite Kelly
In the latest episode of the podcast, Gottschalk talked about his appearance on Florian Silbereisen's "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights", which will be shown on TV on November 30, among other things. He remarked rather uncharmingly: "I'll probably have to push Maite Kelly aside so that people can see me."
A gag at the expense of the pop singer's curves, which had caused a lot of criticism. Gottschalk then qualified that the joke was neither "misogynistic" nor "malicious", but it was "undoubtedly" a gag "at Maite's expense".
"Only deserves my pity"
Maite Kelly herself found clear words for Gottschalk's verbal derailment: "Even as a child, I was smart enough to know that people who resort to such platitudes only deserve my pity. That's why they never got my respect back then either."
She got "enough self-love" from her father "that jokes at the expense of my character were the least itchy thing in my life. But not every girl is lucky enough to have a dad like that. That's why such degrading sentences, actions or gestures are unacceptable. And as adults, we have a duty to protect our children, brothers and sisters from this."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.