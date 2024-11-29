Benko: authorities scrutinize Boss boss

Disclosure of insider information?

At the heart of the sensitive case is an email dated March 26, 2023, which Grieder sent to the Tyrolean financial juggler from his private email address. In addition to a few slides containing details about the structure, the manager wrote in the accompanying text to "dear Rene", among other things "As mentioned, we need to implement quickly, as I will be announcing the expanded strategy on June 12, at Investor Day. I.e. instead of 4 billion, 5 billion in sales and 12% EBIT by 2025. I think this will drive the share price extremely high. Does this fit? Best regards, Daniel."