Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the "Krone" report

Benko: authorities scrutinize Boss boss

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 09:26

Secret project "Tango": According to the "Handelsblatt", the German financial market supervisory authority Bafin has initiated a preliminary investigation. The public prosecutor's office is also taking a closer look at the events from spring 2023.

0 Kommentare

At the end of the previous week, the "Krone" revealed the first details of the secret "Tango" project: According to the report, Daniel Grieder, CEO of the German Hugo Boss AG, and René Benko, founder of the now financially ailing Signa Group, worked in secret in the first half of 2023 to set up an investment company that would, among other things, acquire a significant stake in Hugo Boss. 

Disclosure of insider information?
At the heart of the sensitive case is an email dated March 26, 2023, which Grieder sent to the Tyrolean financial juggler from his private email address. In addition to a few slides containing details about the structure, the manager wrote in the accompanying text to "dear Rene", among other things "As mentioned, we need to implement quickly, as I will be announcing the expanded strategy on June 12, at Investor Day. I.e. instead of 4 billion, 5 billion in sales and 12% EBIT by 2025. I think this will drive the share price extremely high. Does this fit? Best regards, Daniel."

Close ties: Boss boss Grieder (left) and René Benko (Bild: Krone KREATIV/picturedesk, Birbaumer Christof)
Close ties: Boss boss Grieder (left) and René Benko
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/picturedesk, Birbaumer Christof)

This approach is now attracting the attention of the German authorities. According to the "Handelsblatt" newspaper, the financial market supervisory authority Bafin has initiated a preliminary investigation. The report states: "The investigators are likely to look into possible violations of the ban on insider trading or unlawful disclosure of insider information." The medium points out that the Hugo Boss share price rose from 59 euros per share to 69 euros between the tip-off to Benko and the Investors' Day.

In addition, investigators are now also interested in the plans of Grieder and Benko, who have been friends for years. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Tübingen told Handelsblatt that an investigation is being carried out to determine whether "the available findings give rise to an initial suspicion under criminal law that would justify the initiation of preliminary proceedings."

Daniel Grieder, who has been the big boss at Hugo Boss since 2021 and has a contract until 2028, was celebrated as a "messiah" by the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" even before his first day at the world-famous fashion brand. In the meantime, disillusionment is once again spreading among shareholders. The share is trading well below 40 euros. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Rainer Fleckl
Rainer Fleckl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf