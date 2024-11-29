New names, new electric models and a fuel flagship

Audi's model initiative is not going unnoticed in the industry. It is the largest in the company's history. A mammoth task for logistics, marketing, sales and production. The Q6 e-tron, Q6 Sportback e-tron, A6 Sportback e-tron and A6 Avant e-tron are launched within a short space of time. And it's not just the four electric models, all of which are based on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric), which is more than two years behind schedule. There is also a lot going on in the conventional segment. The A5 and A5 Avant, the third generation of the Q5 as an SUV and Sportback and the new edition of the A7 as a Sportback and Avant are waiting in the wings.