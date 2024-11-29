Audi's race to catch up
New names, new electric models and a fuel flagship
Audi has been quiet for a long time when it comes to new models. And not always entirely voluntarily. But now the Ingolstadt-based car manufacturer is racing to catch up on both levels, electric and combustion.
Audi's model initiative is not going unnoticed in the industry. It is the largest in the company's history. A mammoth task for logistics, marketing, sales and production. The Q6 e-tron, Q6 Sportback e-tron, A6 Sportback e-tron and A6 Avant e-tron are launched within a short space of time. And it's not just the four electric models, all of which are based on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric), which is more than two years behind schedule. There is also a lot going on in the conventional segment. The A5 and A5 Avant, the third generation of the Q5 as an SUV and Sportback and the new edition of the A7 as a Sportback and Avant are waiting in the wings.
The emperor's new numbers
With the A5 model series (internally B10), Audi is not only implementing its new nomenclature (odd numbers for combustion engines, even numbers for electric vehicles), but is also partially eliminating the numbers that many people find incomprehensible, which indicate the different engine versions. Even among factory employees, there is often confusion as to what exactly is behind 35 TFSI, 40 TDI or 50 TFSI. These designations were originally intended for China, but were then used globally. However, existing model series will retain the numbers for the time being, but they will no longer be seen on new models.
A head start in fuel consumption through technology?
The A5 is Audi's first model to be based on PPC (Premium Platform Combustion), a further development of the MLB evo. Among other things, this makes new electrified drives possible, such as the mild hybrid MHEV plus. Audi is the only manufacturer to place the electric motor (TSG drivetrain generator) at the rear transmission output, promising greater efficiency. The technology (additional weight of around 65 kilograms) will initially be used in the two-liter diesel and the three-liter V6 petrol engine. The fuel saving should be up to 0.8 l/100 km.
The plug-in hybrid also makes its debut in the A5. However, it will not be available until next year, when it will be available in two performance levels in combination with a four-cylinder and V6 engine. Audi gives the electric range as over 100 kilometers.
Evolution for the long-running Q5
The new Q5 uses the same technology as the A5. The first deliveries are due to start in the spring. The Q5 is one of the most successful models in Audi's portfolio. No SUV in the premium mid-size segment sells better worldwide. In Germany alone, around 350,000 units have been sold since its debut in 2008. Audi has only continued to develop the design in an evolutionary way, but has given its SUV a rear end that takes some getting used to. New features include a sliding rear bench seat, a configurable head-up display and a screen for the passenger side.
In terms of drive systems, Audi is relying on electrified petrol and diesel engines. The mild hybrids are equipped with an 18 kW electric motor. The plug-in hybrids are offered with two different system outputs, 299 PS or 367 PS. The battery should enable an electric range of a good 100 kilometers and can be charged with up to 50 kW. The new Q5 will continue to be built in San José Chiapa in Mexico. The Sportback version will follow in fall 2025.
A6 or A7? In any case, no more V8
The A7 (formerly A6) is also on PPC. In all likelihood, the previous four-liter eight-cylinder engine (EA825) will be phased out in the top versions, giving way to a three-liter V6 with the development code EA839 evo that is at least as powerful. The A7 Avant will initially be launched in summer 2025, with the saloon (Sportback) rolling out to dealerships a few weeks later.
Update for the Q3
At the end of next year, it will be the turn of the new Q3. It will continue to be based on the MQB evo (transverse-mounted engines). Only four-cylinder units work under the hood. The Sportback variant will then go into series production at the beginning of 2026.
One model series to be phased out
The next, now third generation of the Q7 is expected to be launched in the same year. The drive systems (electrified diesel and petrol engines as well as plug-in hybrid) are likely to be similar to those in the A7. And finally, the new edition of the Q4 e-tron electric model, still based on the MEB, is on the product plan for 2026. The Evo version will have a longer range and a higher charging capacity. It is rumored that Audi will only continue with the SUV version of this model series. The Sportback coupé derivative will not be included in the Q4 e-tron in future.
A combustion flagship is still to come
The much-discussed Q9 super SUV could finally hit the roads in 2027. It is likely to be the last completely new model in Audi's history to still have a combustion engine under the hood. The Q9 is primarily intended for the Chinese and US markets, as a counterpart to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
The all-electric version is likely to be launched around the same time as the A8 e-tron, which will probably no longer carry the e-tron designation and will probably not be based on the new SSP (Scalable System Platform). It will come later than planned. A solution with a Chinese partner would be conceivable here, as Audi is planning to launch independent electric models (without the four rings in the grille) on the Chinese market soon.
Electric entry is coming, only the name is questionable
Things are also happening in the compact segment. An electric counterpart to the A3 based on the further developed MEB (Evo II) is planned for 2027. It is unclear whether Audi will really stick to the name of its legendary aluminum small car A2 for this model. It would be fitting. The A2 is regarded as an icon of "progress through technology". The new electric model would have to be measured against this "legacy".
