LASK kicker contrite: “I still tried …”

Jörg Siebenhandl (excluded LASK goalkeeper): "The fact that it was a late defeat after a 1-0 lead hurts all the more. I'm probably the face of the defeat now. I tried to give a command, which he (Ziereis, note) didn't realize. Then it's a reflex for you as a goalkeeper to put your hand up. Because we missed out on the must-win today, we now have two must-wins in the next few games. We need at least six points to progress, with eight you're probably safe."