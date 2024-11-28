"Face of the bankruptcy"
LASK kicker contrite: “I still tried …”
In the away match against Borac Banja Luka, LASK had to concede a late 2-1 defeat in a real rain battle. The tragic figure of the game was goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl, who was sent off with a red card after just a few minutes. "I'm probably the face of the defeat now," said the goalkeeper contritely.
Jörg Siebenhandl (excluded LASK goalkeeper): "The fact that it was a late defeat after a 1-0 lead hurts all the more. I'm probably the face of the defeat now. I tried to give a command, which he (Ziereis, note) didn't realize. Then it's a reflex for you as a goalkeeper to put your hand up. Because we missed out on the must-win today, we now have two must-wins in the next few games. We need at least six points to progress, with eight you're probably safe."
Philipp Ziereis (LASK defender): "We were very well in the game in the middle of the second half. It was clear that Banja Luka would throw everything forward at the end. The pitch was deep and our legs got heavy. In the end, you concede the two goals." On the exclusion: "I just concentrate on the ball. A classic misunderstanding and a very bitter one that cost us the game."
Markus Schopp (LASK coach): "The game started very thanklessly. We had problems in the first half, but after the break we were really well aligned and very stable, conceding almost nothing. We won a lot of balls, scored the goal from a turnover and then had a few more opportunities that we could have finished better. Our opponents threw everything forward at the end, but we could have defended both goals we conceded better, we weren't stable enough at the end."
