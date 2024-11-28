Spying for Iran
British ex-soldier wanted to “become a double agent”
A former British soldier has been found guilty of spying for Iran. In court, the 23-year-old and his lawyer played down the accusations. The accused had thought "he could be a James Bond", said the defense lawyer.
The ex-soldier had hoped to become a double agent. The Briton, whose mother was born in Iran, had only passed on false or useless information to the Iranian secret service. "I am certainly not a terrorist or a traitor," said the accused himself. He had the dream of working as an intelligence officer. However, a superior had told him that he could not pass the strict security check.
The court in London accuses the man of having contacted Iranian intelligence officers shortly after joining the army at the age of 16. Among other things, he is said to have passed on a list of female and male soldiers and members of the Special Air Service (SAS).
Spectacular escape from prison
The case had caused a stir because the 23-year-old made a spectacular escape from London's Wandsworth prison, where he was on remand, around a year ago. He tied himself up under a van with items of clothing. He was caught again several days later. The British security forces feared that he might flee to the Iranian embassy in London or to Iran.
The former soldier has now been found guilty of breaching security and terrorism laws and escaping from prison. However, he was acquitted of the charge of preparing a dummy bomb in his barracks. The exact sentence is yet to be announced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
