Competition wasn’t even born at her debut

Riegler still has fond memories of her debut. At that time, a dispute broke out between the two umbrella organizations - the ISF and the up-and-coming FIS. "There was quite a lot of turmoil," she recalls. "I remember many ISF employees standing at the finish line and holding up posters with not-so-nice slogans against the FIS." As a 21-year-old girl, this was not so easy for her. "I was a bit intimidated by it," admits the snow queen. Nevertheless, she made it straight into the points, finishing in 14th place.