Why does the cold season make you depressed?

Personally, I can't say anything to the contrary if a person gets depressed between late fall and spring every year. But as someone who has never felt this way in any year of his life so far; as someone whose mood, or lack of mood, seems to be completely independent of temperature, type of precipitation and duration of sunshine - as this very person, I have been trying all my life to find out how there can be such serious differences in the perception of the seasons among us humans. Apart from all the psychopathological findings in this area, which I cannot and will not comment on due to my lack of specialist knowledge, I usually only hear the following explanation from seasonally affected people when I ask them: "I just don't like winter."