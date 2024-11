“As the SPÖ, we won’t put up with everything”

"Krone" : A brief look back at ten years in office: which priorities were close to your heart?

Doris Kampus: The social welfare department is one of the most beautiful departments because you can accompany people directly and often help them in crisis situations. We have done a lot in the area of protection against violence for women, and Styria is now considered a pioneer throughout Austria. I am also allowed to negotiate this topic in the coalition talks at federal level. Inclusion was also a major concern of mine - I am working to ensure that people with disabilities can live like everyone else. The topic of the labor market was also a focus of my department.