Successful title defense for Mario He

Tough road to the final

The 31-year-old had advanced to the final knockout phase of the last 16 with a preliminary round record of three wins and two defeats, where he first beat Dutchman Niels Feijen 150:69. In the quarter-finals, the Vorarlberg native successfully took revenge for his 4:150 defeat against the Finn in the preliminary round with a 150:105 victory over Mika Immonen. He reached the final with a 150:46 semi-final win against former 14.1 world champion Thorsten Hohmann from Germany.