From winter to late fall: what to expect now

Change to be expected on Tuesday

The influence of disturbances from the west will cause increasing cloudiness during the course of the day on Tuesday and precipitation, at least regionally. Initially, there will also be some fog and high fog patches. There will only be occasional clearing and in many places it is likely to remain cloudy all day. During the day, the snow line will mostly be between 1,000 and 1,400 meters above sea level before dropping below 1,000 meters in places towards the evening. Early temperatures will mostly be around minus five to plus four degrees, with daytime highs of two to eight degrees.