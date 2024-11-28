Weather in Austria
From winter to late fall: what to expect now
The weather will take a big step towards winter in parts of Austria over the next few days - and then take another U-turn: In the northern Alps, it will be quite wintry in parts from Salzburg eastwards on Friday. At the weekend, however, calm late-autumn weather will return everywhere.
In the west and south, an area of high pressure will ensure dry and very sunny weather on Friday. In the rest of the country, it will be very cloudy with widespread rain, at least at times. In the eastern mountains, it will rain and snow for most of the day. The snow line is between 500 and 700 meters above sea level.
Temperatures up to nine degrees
The wind will blow moderately to briskly in the north and east, and rather weakly from west to north in the other regions. Early temperatures will be between minus five degrees on clear days in the west and plus five degrees in the east. Daytime highs will reach three to nine degrees.
Mostly sunny at the weekend
In the east and north of Austria, residual clouds from the disturbance will persist in places on Saturday. Otherwise, it will often be sunny throughout the day. Early temperatures will be between minus eight and plus three degrees, with daytime highs between two and nine degrees.
Away from fog or high fog over the lowlands and medium-high cloud fields in the south-east of the country, Sunday will be mostly sunny with early temperatures of minus seven to plus one and daytime highs of mostly two to eight degrees.
Persistent fog and high fog patches are also to be expected in some areas at the start of the week, especially over the Waldviertel and Weinviertel regions, the greater Vienna area and in south-eastern Austria. Otherwise, sunny weather will initially prevail on Monday. In the course of the afternoon, more and more clouds in higher layers will cover the sky in the west and northwest. Early temperatures will be minus six to plus three degrees, with daily highs of around two to eleven degrees, depending on the length of sunshine.
Change to be expected on Tuesday
The influence of disturbances from the west will cause increasing cloudiness during the course of the day on Tuesday and precipitation, at least regionally. Initially, there will also be some fog and high fog patches. There will only be occasional clearing and in many places it is likely to remain cloudy all day. During the day, the snow line will mostly be between 1,000 and 1,400 meters above sea level before dropping below 1,000 meters in places towards the evening. Early temperatures will mostly be around minus five to plus four degrees, with daytime highs of two to eight degrees.
