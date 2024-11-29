Oscar Gloukh
Salzburg’s moody diva indulges in an ego trip
FC Red Bull Salzburg just needed this! As if the sporting crisis was already stressful enough, one player is also causing trouble with his opportunistic behavior. As the "Krone" found out, Oscar Gloukh did not want to sit on the substitutes' bench during a match.
His technical ability is outstanding, his strokes of genius are internationally renowned. In Salzburg, however, he has been seen far too rarely this season.
We are talking about Bullen playmaker Oscar Gloukh. The highly talented Israeli has fluctuated enormously in his performances. A few top performances, such as at Feyenoord (two assists) or in the 5:1 home win against Blau-Weiß Linz (treble), alternate with (too) many listless performances, such as recently in Leverkusen or previously in Prague and against Dinamo Zagreb.
The 20-year-old, who is seen as a future superstar of world soccer in his home country, also showed a recurring terrible body language.
His demeanor is said not to go down well everywhere within the club. To make matters worse, Gloukh is not exactly regarded as a team player. As the "Krone" has learned, there is said to have been a recent incident that is absolutely unacceptable from the club's point of view.
Gloukh did not want to be on the substitutes' bench
According to the report, Gloukh found out before the game in Wolfsberg that he would not be in the starting eleven and refused to make the trip to Lavanttal. When asked, the club said: "It is true that there was a disciplinary incident with Oscar around the WAC game. The player was sanctioned by the club and has also apologized. The incident is now off the table for us."
According to "Krone" information, he was suspended for the cup game against WSG Tirol. He was then back in the starting eleven against Zagreb. Such ego trips are generally unacceptable. In view of the precarious sporting situation, it shows all the more the character of the moody diva Gloukh.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
