Salzburg’s moody diva indulges in an ego trip

Gloukh did not want to be on the substitutes' bench

According to the report, Gloukh found out before the game in Wolfsberg that he would not be in the starting eleven and refused to make the trip to Lavanttal. When asked, the club said: "It is true that there was a disciplinary incident with Oscar around the WAC game. The player was sanctioned by the club and has also apologized. The incident is now off the table for us."