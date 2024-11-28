Biathletes get started
Komatz celebrates first victory before the starting signal
The World Cup gets underway! The biathletes open the new season on Saturday and Sunday in Kontiolahti, Finland - the only Styrian to take part is veteran David Komatz, who came out on top in internal test races.
After a short vacation in Italy with his wife Katharina and son Fabio ("he has just started walking at home in Maria Alm"), the 32-year-old from Aigen has been preparing a lot at the base in Hochfilzen, as well as attending a few courses in South Tyrol. As every year, the final push for the World Cup came in Obertilliach: "They've put together a super trail there thanks to snow farming."
Not too much has changed in head coach Vegard Bitnes' team: "Simon Eder is the driving force, and a few youngsters ensure a balanced team." Personally, he feels well prepared: "Shooting has never been a problem for me anyway, it's only in running that we need to catch up with the top athletes. My results in the roller tests give me confidence, but there's no guarantee."
David has already been to Kontiolahti several times: "I like the track profile there, and there are always a few spectators." Then it's off to his home World Cup in Hochfilzen: "A lot has already been built there because of the 2017 World Championships, and now they've also been awarded the 2028 World Championships. The construction work won't start until spring, but the roller track has already become longer. The grandstand is being enlarged, a new gym is being built and some underpasses are being constructed. Money is being spent, which is great because we need the infrastructure."
The highlight of the season is the World Championships in Lenzerheide in mid-February: "I had three good races in Switzerland last year. But at over 1600 meters, it's always a challenge in terms of skiing. But of course I want to perform well there." The top favorites are the Norwegians, but the Germans, Swedes and Italians are also in the mix: "I hope we can also have a say!"
Apart from Komatz, Styria currently only has Tamara Steiner from Ramsau "in the bag" for the World Cup: "She made a big step last year, this year we've hardly seen each other in training, but last season we skied the single mixed format."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
