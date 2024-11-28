Komatz celebrates first victory before the starting signal

David has already been to Kontiolahti several times: "I like the track profile there, and there are always a few spectators." Then it's off to his home World Cup in Hochfilzen: "A lot has already been built there because of the 2017 World Championships, and now they've also been awarded the 2028 World Championships. The construction work won't start until spring, but the roller track has already become longer. The grandstand is being enlarged, a new gym is being built and some underpasses are being constructed. Money is being spent, which is great because we need the infrastructure."