Schellhorn gets caught between the Babler-Fußi front line

When asked by krone.at, a spokeswoman for SPÖ leader Babler explained that she did not know why Schellhorn had written or deleted his tweet. "You have to ask the author." This did not happen due to pressure from the SPÖ. The red functionaries are now visibly annoyed by Fußi's accusations. He claims, for example, that the SPÖ made his health data public - without providing any proof. Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim announced on Wednesday that he would hand the matter over to a lawyer for legal examination, as "the accusations and insinuations are completely unfounded".