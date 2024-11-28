Vorteilswelt
Graz Legends Tournament

Superstar Kane’s jersey awaits fans

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 11:44

Soccer legends are a magical attraction for fans year after year! When the indoor charity tournament kicks off on December 27 at the Graz Sportpark, the motto will be the same as in previous years: Nothing is left! "We only have a few tickets left," says Oliver Wieser from the Lions Club Graz.

He founded the tournament together with Andreas Cretnik. Since then, the band magic for needy families as well as needy and sick children has become a big hit. This year too, the club legends didn't have to be asked twice: Sturm, GAK, Rapid, Austria, Admira with coach Peter Stöger, a West selection as well as Bayern and Team Croatia will be battling it out on the pitch.

The highlight? The Graz derby again, of course, with the hall bursting at the seams with 3,000 spectators. A derby is a derby, even for the legends! New this time: The women's teams of Sturm and GAK also clash on the pitch for the first time in the derby.

Fans can bid for the jersey of Bayern superstar Harry Kane.
Fans can bid for the jersey of Bayern superstar Harry Kane.
(Bild: REUTERS)

But it's not just soccer fans who will get their money's worth at the Bandenzauber. As part of the tournament, a charity auction will once again be held this year in cooperation with and on aurena.at. Fans can look forward to treats from the world of sport. For example, you can bid for signed soccer shirts, and special one-off items from many sports are waiting for new owners.

The auction, which starts on December 8 at www.aurena.at, is a jersey from superstar Harry Kane! With all the signatures of last season's Bayern team. The winning bids for all of these gems will be made on the day of the tournament.

This Kane jersey is waiting for a new owner.
This Kane jersey is waiting for a new owner.
(Bild: Foto Köberl)

In order to raise more donations for the good cause, there is also the opportunity to purchase fan embassies from soccer icons (Vastic, Glieder and many more) via "FanInvest".
www.oeticket.com/artist/lions-club-graz/

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

