Help for detective
Graz: Courageous customers detained shoplifter
A store detective tried to stop a thief in Graz on Tuesday evening. However, the man put up a massive fight. Eyewitnesses showed civil courage and supported the detective until the police arrived.
A 50-year-old man from Graz is suspected of stealing low-value goods from a store in the Gries district of Graz at around 5pm on Tuesday. A store detective (52) noticed the theft and wanted to confront the suspect. He held him by the upper body. However, the suspect used massive force to break free and tried to escape.
Two men showed civil courage
Several civilians observed the scuffle and showed civil courage. They helped the detective to detain the suspect until the police arrived. "We have at least recorded the details of two witnesses. These two men (35, 46) didn't hesitate for long and really helped the detective," said one of the police officers who intervened.
The two courageous witnesses were two people present in the shopping center. One is probably an employee of a neighboring store, the other an employee of the electrical store in question on Lazarettgürtel.
