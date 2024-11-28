Criminal case in association
New details on the allegations of serious fraud
The provincial parliament has now dealt with the serious allegations of fraud - damage amounting to almost one million euros - at the regional association "Mühlviertler Kernland". More precisely, ÖVP state councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger. She describes how bills have been "invented" over the years.
The dust has been settling in the Mühlviertel since September. As reported, the managing director of the "Mühlviertler Kernland" association, whose board members are all mayors from the region, was dismissed without notice. She is accused of serious commercial fraud, embezzlement and falsification of documents; the presumption of innocence applies.
Conspicuous cash payments
Statements of account, cash payments and sales lists are said to have been falsified over several years. As can be seen from the written response to the SPÖ's parliamentary question to Langer-Weninger, countless cash payments are also said to have been fabricated over the years and paid out into his own pocket. The amount was just under 5,000 euros, which means that, according to the association's regulations, no release of the payment by other persons was necessary.
Club heavily in debt?
Criticism of the cash auditors has therefore emerged from within the regional association. They should have noticed the many cash withdrawals and transfers. In fact, state auditors uncovered the case. What is unusual is that the association is said to have six accounts. Taken together, the deficit at the banks is likely to amount to € 430,000. This sum exceeds the association's annual budget of just under €330,000.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
