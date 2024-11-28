New details on the allegations of serious fraud

Conspicuous cash payments

Statements of account, cash payments and sales lists are said to have been falsified over several years. As can be seen from the written response to the SPÖ's parliamentary question to Langer-Weninger, countless cash payments are also said to have been fabricated over the years and paid out into his own pocket. The amount was just under 5,000 euros, which means that, according to the association's regulations, no release of the payment by other persons was necessary.

Club heavily in debt?

Criticism of the cash auditors has therefore emerged from within the regional association. They should have noticed the many cash withdrawals and transfers. In fact, state auditors uncovered the case. What is unusual is that the association is said to have six accounts. Taken together, the deficit at the banks is likely to amount to € 430,000. This sum exceeds the association's annual budget of just under €330,000.