Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Criminal case in association

New details on the allegations of serious fraud

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 11:20

The provincial parliament has now dealt with the serious allegations of fraud - damage amounting to almost one million euros - at the regional association "Mühlviertler Kernland". More precisely, ÖVP state councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger. She describes how bills have been "invented" over the years. 

0 Kommentare

The dust has been settling in the Mühlviertel since September. As reported, the managing director of the "Mühlviertler Kernland" association, whose board members are all mayors from the region, was dismissed without notice. She is accused of serious commercial fraud, embezzlement and falsification of documents; the presumption of innocence applies.

Conspicuous cash payments
Statements of account, cash payments and sales lists are said to have been falsified over several years. As can be seen from the written response to the SPÖ's parliamentary question to Langer-Weninger, countless cash payments are also said to have been fabricated over the years and paid out into his own pocket. The amount was just under 5,000 euros, which means that, according to the association's regulations, no release of the payment by other persons was necessary.

Club heavily in debt?
Criticism of the cash auditors has therefore emerged from within the regional association. They should have noticed the many cash withdrawals and transfers. In fact, state auditors uncovered the case. What is unusual is that the association is said to have six accounts. Taken together, the deficit at the banks is likely to amount to € 430,000. This sum exceeds the association's annual budget of just under €330,000. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf