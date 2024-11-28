Shows off crazy dance moves
Anna Strigl is already practicing hard for “Dancing Stars”
"Dancing Stars" doesn't start until next spring, but Anna Strigl has already been bitten by the dancing bug. The Netflix beauty is already practising hard for her big performance on the ORF stage.
In her Instagram story, the "Too Hot to Handle" contestant, who will be shaking a leg in the ORF ballroom from March 2025, revealed that she has already tasted blood. And because no challenge is too great, a rather difficult dance figure is on the training program.
Practice makes perfect!
"My boyfriend and I wanted to try this dance move from 'Dancing Stars'," wrote the lively Tyrolean on the clip in her stories, showing a few failed attempts.
But as the saying goes: practice makes perfect - and eventually you'll even get the hang of the acrobatic dance moves!
Date at the ballet
Strigl has also been taking ballet lessons for a few weeks now. And because she and her boyfriend are currently dating in alphabetical order, he was allowed to accompany her to her dance lesson.
Between pirouettes and pliés, a little "Dancing Stars" training was on the agenda again, as the clip Strigl shared with her fans on Instagram proves.
Grandma is Anna's biggest fan
So it will be interesting to see how the Netflix beauty performs in the ORF ballroom next year. Two viewers are already keeping their fingers crossed for her: in addition to her boyfriend, her grandma is also a huge fan of "Dancing Stars" - and of course an even bigger fan of her granddaughter ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
