For the first time since 1997/98
Real Madrid in danger of a historic super-GAU!
Now it's getting really tight for Real Madrid - a super disaster is looming! Will the Whites miss out on the knockout phase of the Champions League for the first time in 28 years?
It would be quite a shock if the defending champions of all teams failed to progress beyond the newly introduced league phase of the Champions League. After five matchdays, Madrid are in 24th place with just six points, and Carlo Ancelotti and Co. also failed to win away at Anfield Road against Liverpool FC (0:2).
According to the AI calculations, a team needs at least 11 points to qualify for at least the top 24 and thus the play-offs, and 17 points to reach the top 8 and thus the round of 16 with a high probability.
Real Madrid therefore have three matchdays left to achieve the turnaround. The opponents: Atalanta Bergamo, Red Bull Salzburg and Stade Brest. On paper, these are all more than feasible opponents, but Real are more battered and vulnerable than ever before.
Always in the round of 16 for 28 years
Since the 1997/98 season, Real have always been in the Champions League and have always qualified for the knockout phase. Real have won the trophy 15 times. Will the Madrilenians have to watch the knockout phase this year of all years in their 29th consecutive CL appearance?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
