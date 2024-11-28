Incredible turnaround
Pigs not to blame for Milena’s (17) death!
The dramatic death of 17-year-old Milena Shevelyova went around the world. While it was initially assumed that she had died in an accident while feeding pigs, there has now been an incredible turnaround. The pigs are said not to be to blame for her death.
At first glance, everything looked like an accident in the Russian village of Ushanka. The 17-year-old had been jostled by a sow while feeding pigs, lost consciousness when she fell and finally died because the pigs had severed her femoral artery.
It was the neighbor!
But as it now turns out, the theory was wrong! Milena was apparently the victim of an act of revenge, as Russian media reported. The teenager had got into a fight with her neighbor shortly before her death, in which he finally hit her on the head with a birch trunk until she fell unconscious.
As the 41-year-old admitted to the police, he then left her in the pigsty and burned the birch trunk and his victim's cell phone.
Revenge action got completely out of hand
The reason for the quarrel was probably an argument with Milena's father. The alleged perpetrator, who also works on her father's farm, is said to have entered the barn drunk on Saturday evening - where he wanted to slaughter the animals in an act of revenge and then destroy the barn.
The curious pigs then tore open the young Russian woman's femoral artery, whereupon she died from blood loss.
Pigs' curiosity should not be underestimated
The natural behavior of pigs leads them to investigate and nibble on potentially unknown objects or creatures in their environment. This is mainly due to the fact that pigs are omnivores, eat opportunistically and react curiously to new smells and tastes. If a person is unconscious and unable to defend themselves, it is quite possible that pigs will start to nibble on them.
