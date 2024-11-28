Dispute with Mexico
Trump announced a deal that doesn’t really exist
During the US election campaign, Donald Trump promised to virtually close the border with Mexico. The President of Mexico has now promised him over the phone to "stop" immigration to the USA. Mexican head of state Claudia Sheinbaum promptly contradicted this.
Sheinbaum explained on the Internet service X that her country had no plans to close the border. Mexico's position is not to "close the borders, but to build bridges between governments and between peoples". She explained her country's strategy to Trump: Mexico takes care of migrants "before they reach the border".
Sheinbaum had already reported an "excellent" phone call before Trump's comments to X. Trump also spoke positively and wrote of a "wonderful conversation" with the President.
Sheinbaum had initially stated that she had spoken to Trump about Mexico's "strategy" with regard to migration. She made no mention of closing the border. According to Sheinbaum, the two also spoke about strengthening cooperation on security issues and Mexico's efforts "to prevent the consumption of fentanyl".
Allies to be hit with tariffs
On his first day in office, Trump announced an aggressive trade policy with high tariffs against neighboring countries Canada and Mexico as well as its biggest rival China. Imports from Canada and Mexico would be subject to a 25 percent tariff, while goods from China would be subject to an additional ten percent surcharge, he declared on Monday evening.
The Republican, who begins his second term as US president on January 20, linked the announced tariff increases with a call for the three countries to stop drug smuggling and illegal migration to the US. Trump had made illegal migration one of his key campaign issues and pledged to carry out a mass deportation with the help of the US military.
Mexico: tariffs end up with US consumers
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard declared on Wednesday that "400,000 jobs" would be threatened in the US if Trump were to follow through with his tariff threats. He referred to a study based on data from US car manufacturers with production sites in Mexico.
US consumers would also be hit hard, said Ebrard, referring to the market for pick-up SUVs, most of which are manufactured in Mexico. The announced tariffs would increase the cost of a new vehicle by 3,000 dollars, he continued, speaking of a "shot in the knee".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
