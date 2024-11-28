Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dispute with Mexico

Trump announced a deal that doesn’t really exist

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 07:22

During the US election campaign, Donald Trump promised to virtually close the border with Mexico. The President of Mexico has now promised him over the phone to "stop" immigration to the USA. Mexican head of state Claudia Sheinbaum promptly contradicted this.

0 Kommentare

Sheinbaum explained on the Internet service X that her country had no plans to close the border. Mexico's position is not to "close the borders, but to build bridges between governments and between peoples". She explained her country's strategy to Trump: Mexico takes care of migrants "before they reach the border".

Sheinbaum had already reported an "excellent" phone call before Trump's comments to X. Trump also spoke positively and wrote of a "wonderful conversation" with the President.

Sheinbaum had initially stated that she had spoken to Trump about Mexico's "strategy" with regard to migration. She made no mention of closing the border. According to Sheinbaum, the two also spoke about strengthening cooperation on security issues and Mexico's efforts "to prevent the consumption of fentanyl".

Allies to be hit with tariffs
On his first day in office, Trump announced an aggressive trade policy with high tariffs against neighboring countries Canada and Mexico as well as its biggest rival China. Imports from Canada and Mexico would be subject to a 25 percent tariff, while goods from China would be subject to an additional ten percent surcharge, he declared on Monday evening.

The Republican, who begins his second term as US president on January 20, linked the announced tariff increases with a call for the three countries to stop drug smuggling and illegal migration to the US. Trump had made illegal migration one of his key campaign issues and pledged to carry out a mass deportation with the help of the US military.

Mexico: tariffs end up with US consumers
Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard declared on Wednesday that "400,000 jobs" would be threatened in the US if Trump were to follow through with his tariff threats. He referred to a study based on data from US car manufacturers with production sites in Mexico.

US consumers would also be hit hard, said Ebrard, referring to the market for pick-up SUVs, most of which are manufactured in Mexico. The announced tariffs would increase the cost of a new vehicle by 3,000 dollars, he continued, speaking of a "shot in the knee".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf