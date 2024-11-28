Top in Youth League
Young Bulls quickly heeded the coach’s criticism
Salzburg showed a quick learning curve in the Youth League. After the win in Leverkusen, Paris Saint-Germain await at home, where the young bulls want to say goodbye to their vacation with a win.
Everything the Bulls lacked against Leverkusen in the Champions League, they showed in the Youth League: commitment, cohesion and the will to win. Daniel Beichler's team were outnumbered for a whole half, but still conceded almost nothing defensively and managed to hold on for the 1-0 win. "We even had the better chances in the second half. We were just brutally confident that we would stay active," said the head coach, praising his team.
That was precisely the problem in the previous round against Feyenoord Rotterdam. After the 2:0, the players switched off, only wanted to manage and in the end had to be happy with the point. The talented players took the coach's criticism to heart: "We don't know and can't do passivity. The boys did a much better job," said the 36-year-old.
After matchday five of six, the young bulls are in third place and are safely in the top eight. They now face a home clash with the youngsters from PSG, where they will need another strong defensive performance. "We want to push ourselves to the limit once again and secure another win before the vacations." The Salzburg team will have to wait and see what happens next. "We'll gain experience with the mode."
