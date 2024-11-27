“Rescue plan” for traffic in the east of Linz

The continuation of the cycle path in Lederergasse

This is fully planned and already included in the construction program. The plans for this were discussed at the public information event in the New Town Hall on November 25, publicly displayed and will also be available online. The section between Herbert-Bayer-Platz and Kaisergasse has been converted into a cycle lane and is therefore closed to through traffic. Between Kaisergasse and Honauerstraße, a structurally separated two-way cycle path at least three meters wide was built in the first construction phase.