“Rescue plan” for traffic in the east of Linz
The east of Linz is undoubtedly the dynamic heart of the city - but with rapid growth comes challenges. While the district's skyline is dominated by construction cranes, traffic is increasingly becoming a problem.
"More cars are not an option in the east. We need a rethink," emphasizes mobility officer, VP city deputy Martin Hajart. The "Linz East Mobility Concept", which has been in the works for more than a year, is intended to bring about such a rethink. The aim is a future-proof transport solution that focuses on expanding public transport, safe cycle paths and promoting pedestrian traffic. At the same time, past omissions - such as the poor public transport connections to the harbor district - are to be rectified.
To create the current concept, Trafility and Drees & Sommer analyzed the mobility flows with the involvement of local residents and the companies involved in the urban developments. This resulted in twelve focus areas.
Improving the harbor road transition
The cycle path coming from the A7 will be turned slightly to the north in the area of the Am Winterhafen access road to allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross safely even with increased traffic volumes of waiting vehicles. The crossing then leads to a combined footpath and cycle path across Hafenstraße, which has been widened to three meters. A signalized crossing over Hafenstraße ensures safe conditions so that pedestrians and cyclists can cross the road safely.
The continuation of the cycle path in Lederergasse
This is fully planned and already included in the construction program. The plans for this were discussed at the public information event in the New Town Hall on November 25, publicly displayed and will also be available online. The section between Herbert-Bayer-Platz and Kaisergasse has been converted into a cycle lane and is therefore closed to through traffic. Between Kaisergasse and Honauerstraße, a structurally separated two-way cycle path at least three meters wide was built in the first construction phase.
Residents have until January to provide their input; the concept is to be approved by the municipal council in spring and then included in the construction program for 2026.
There is bad news when it comes to public transport expansion: Because bus builder "Van Hool" went bankrupt, the trolleybus line 48 - planned for 2027 - will not be realized until later.
