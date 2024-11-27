Green light
First PVE for children in the Ländle opens in Dornbirn
The new primary care unit (PVE) is set to open at the beginning of 2025. Patients will benefit from longer opening hours and a wider range of services.
The Dornbirn paediatric center under the direction of Dr. Harald Geiger is being converted into a primary care unit (PVE). The facility in Dornbirn will be the first PVE for children and adolescents in Vorarlberg. The green light for this was recently given by the state authorities. The contract between the Medical Association and ÖGK has also already been signed. As soon as the remaining formal points have been clarified, the start will take place at the beginning of 2025.
The specific plan is to integrate additional services such as social work, early intervention, psychological care and nutritional advice within the PVE. Cooperation with the municipal hospital is also planned: Assistant doctors from the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine are already working at the paediatric center as part of their training - and will continue to do so.
Less administrative work
The opening of the PVE has several advantages for patients: they not only benefit from a wider range of services, but also from extended opening hours, as the specialists will cover for each other. For the doctors running the clinic, the administrative workload is considerably reduced thanks to a joint contract and billing system. The time gained could then be invested directly in the treatment of young patients.
