First PVE for children in the Ländle opens in Dornbirn

The Dornbirn paediatric center under the direction of Dr. Harald Geiger is being converted into a primary care unit (PVE). The facility in Dornbirn will be the first PVE for children and adolescents in Vorarlberg. The green light for this was recently given by the state authorities. The contract between the Medical Association and ÖGK has also already been signed. As soon as the remaining formal points have been clarified, the start will take place at the beginning of 2025.