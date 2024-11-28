Shocking video
The filthy kennels of Brigitta M.
The animal suffering caused by the alleged puppy trafficker Brigitta M. is immeasurable. While Ms. M. has been released after less than 48 hours in custody, another property in Hungary has been cleared. The "Krone" animal corner was there when 31 dogs were rescued from the most adverse circumstances.
When the animal rights activists learned of Brigitta M.'s release during a raid in Csögle, Hungary on Monday, an outcry went through the crowd. This news hits those involved right in the heart. They had been working non-stop for many days and had just been busy freeing completely neglected dogs from another of Ms. M.'s yards.
"It must feel like a slap in the face for everyone who is currently working here," says "Krone" animal corner boss Maggie Entenfellner, horrified by the latest developments. She and her team traveled to Hungary to see the situation for themselves.
"We found out at very short notice that there is another property in Ms. M.'s name. The operation is being accompanied by the police and a vet, and around 20 animal welfare activists are again prepared for the worst," says Entenfellner.
Couple from Germany
On site, the R. couple from Germany pretend to be the tenants of the property. They are very well acquainted with Brigitta M., help each other and have rented this house from her "among friends", according to Ms. R. Inside the hidden courtyard, you can already hear the sound of upset barking, as the four-legged friends can already smell the trouble.
Mrs. R. grants the "Krone" access to the premises and her fears are confirmed. A further 31 dogs are kept here in catastrophic conditions. They are not in a good medical condition and their external appearance is worrying.
Maggie Entenfellner speaks to the R. couple about her friend Brigitta and wants to know how it is all connected. Without further ado, Mrs. R. pulls out her cell phone and calls her friend to tell her about the ongoing police operation. At this point, it was not at all clear to the public that Ms. M. was at large again.
Phone call with Brigitta M.
In the short phone call, Ms. R. tells her friend that a police operation is underway and wants to know whether she will now be given a lawyer. But Brigitta M. quickly realizes that this conversation is being overheard and immediately blocks it out: "She doesn't know anything". She quickly brings other names of breeders into the phone call who might be involved - presumably as a diversionary tactic.
Acceptance at the Messie-Hof
In the meantime, the Hungarian official vet decides to remove all the animals immediately, as they should not be kept under these conditions. One by one, the kennels are carefully emptied and the frightened four-legged friends are taken outside. The dedicated animal welfare activists distribute them to various animal shelters. We will report on what happens to them shortly.
Only a few hours in the prison
But how is it possible for someone to be released so quickly after an EU-wide arrest warrant has been issued? The "Krone" inquires at the competent regional court for criminal matters in Graz.
The accused was released, no conditions were imposed - she can move freely, even outside Austria. The public prosecutor's office has not yet lodged an appeal against this decision.
Lack of provability
"According to the content of the decision, there is currently no urgent suspicion of a crime that is sufficient for pre-trial detention. The evidence available to the Hungarian prosecution authorities, which at best provides information about specific acts and periods of the crime, has not yet been provided," replies Barbara Schwarz from the media office of the regional court.
Furthermore: "The assumption that there is a risk of the crime being committed is currently already failing in view of the lack of evidence of specific criminal conduct on the part of the accused."
The Brigitta M. case clearly shows that in our constitutional state, it may well be possible to get away with well-considered and - presumably - criminal activities. Countless dogs will continue to sit in horrible cages and be bred by their unscrupulous "breeders". Hundreds of buyers will continue to be deceived and pay millions of untaxed euros to the "puppy mafia".
Justice looks the other way
So far, these animals apparently have no help to expect from our justice system, and the masterminds behind it can continue unconcerned. It is still up to animal welfare organizations to draw attention to the hidden suffering behind the sweet puppy eyes and to warn against these thoughtless purchases.
