COP-29 climate conference
Perry: “It was a complete shambles”
In an interview with krone.tv, Krone journalist Mark Perry, who attended COP-29 in Baku himself, strongly criticizes the results of the UN Climate Change Conference in Baku: "I'm disappointed too. It was a complete shambles. We went 30 hours into extra time and the fossil fuel lobby dominated it all."
Perry continues: "But because it's also about the 300 billion dollars a year from the rich North for climate protection measures in the global South: I've been to these countries many times. Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, South Africa, to name just a few. And they should finally do their homework and not allow the rainforests to be cut down without restraint. So it's not that simple."
Fossil powers have prevailed
However, a lack of climate protection measures is not primarily due to a lack of money in the southern countries. Rather, many countries in the Global South need to play a much more active role in climate protection measures and tackle the root of the problem. Perry: "The fossil powers have definitely prevailed. That was already the case last year in Dubai. And now the conference in Azerbaijan, which is not exactly a center of bioenergy or biomass. They are actually sitting on a huge gas bubble."
Perry certainly had the impression on site "that there has been zero progress." China is currently the world leader in renewable energy production. He hopes that China will continue to play a leading role in climate policy. The USA, on the other hand, is currently turning back the clock. In Austria, on the other hand, the expansion of photovoltaics is already well advanced. Perry: "But the truth is that an active climate policy is up to each and every one of us."
